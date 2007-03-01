Opinions on fox vs SN95

Well I sold an SN95 GT, and built a 5.0 SN95 for my cuz (converted V6 auto to 5.0 5-speed)
I like the fox body because:
- light weight
- looks (looks are subjective but I prefer the fox)
The SN95 has :
- better brakes, 4 wheel discs
- 5 LUG! (don't know why the fox has the stupid 4 lug)
- handling, there isn't much difference between the two IMO but it is better
- no frame around the door windows
- more solid body
- interior is more friendly, looks nicer with the round shape (but again that's subjective, I prefer the basic no BS interior of my fox)
- two choices of engines in the SN95 modular or pushrod
- easier to find clean and cheap SN95 cars than clean fox's (in my area)
I prefer the fox hands down. I love the looks and no one will forget the true 5.0L Mustang that ruled the streets in its day and the fox is sometimes considered to be a muscle car. The SN95 is too bulky and round for me and all the extra comforts get in the way of pure accelerating fun