Opinions on fox vs SN95

I think the biased comments about which ones look better are amusing. I mean does a 3rd gen. Camaro owner think their car is ugly?Honestly, I like the look of all Mustangs. But IMO the ugliest Mustangs were made from 1971-1984. The SN's are far from the ugliest.I like the way foxbodies look, but most people don't. I'm not talking about "most people on a 5.0 forum," or even "most people on a Mustang forum." Everytime I'm involved in a conversation about Mustangs with someone outside the hobby, they usually reference "the boxy Mustangs" as the least attractive. This is just why I find it funny that people on a fox-forum are making such bold statements about SN's. It's like the Civic forum where all the cars are fast, or the 240 forum where everyone's a drifter; the rest of the world disagrees, but everyone in this little group will say otherwise. Not trying to be rude, but the looks of the SN's always get crapped on in this forum, and it's never ever lined up with the consensus I get elsewhere.That said, I wouldn't mind a clean LX (GT's look dated, IMO). But it would have to be a hobby car. For daily driving, I like my '95, and it doesn't look too bad either.