Opinions on my combo please

Hi, I'm finally going to be able to spend some time on my car. I am trying to make a fun cruiser that will do some autocross events and maybe a few HPDE, but will never see a drag strip. I am going to have pay for some labor, so I am trying to keep it simple. I have a 93 hatch with:



302 with what I believe to be either a B or E cam. For my purposes, I don't now if it really matters to check.

Was able to score some ported x302 aluminum heads with 1.6 roller rockers for $600. Had new seals installed and milled slightly.

Cobra intake

70mm throttle body



My plan was throw the heads on and get a tune. My concerns are if the fuel pump and injectors are able to keep up. If I get larger injectors, can I drive it to the tuner with a stock tune or should they be changed there? Will I also need a larger MAF or can a tune take care of that?



I see most people would say port the lower intake, but if I'm not going to drag race and very rarely get to 6000rpm, would it matter much? If I could get an honest 270-280 to the wheels, I think I'd be happy. Does it sound like my combo will get me there? Thanks