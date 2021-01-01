Opinions on superchargers

It is time for me to pull the trigger and buy a supercharger for the car. I have been trying to read up on reviews, but it’s all mixed. Looking for people who have blowers on their cars and would recommend what they have.

The engine is a fresh rebuild, forged internals, fresh heads, trick flow cams, bullitt intake.

I don’t need to put down 1000hp, I want something drivable that I can roll around town in.

So let me know your thoughts, I’ve never had a supercharger before.