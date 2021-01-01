Opinions on superchargers

A

Adizzle843

Member
Mar 22, 2020
27
5
13
37
South Carolina
It is time for me to pull the trigger and buy a supercharger for the car. I have been trying to read up on reviews, but it’s all mixed. Looking for people who have blowers on their cars and would recommend what they have.
The engine is a fresh rebuild, forged internals, fresh heads, trick flow cams, bullitt intake.
I don’t need to put down 1000hp, I want something drivable that I can roll around town in.
So let me know your thoughts, I’ve never had a supercharger before.
 

A

Adizzle843

Member
Mar 22, 2020
27
5
13
37
South Carolina
Noobz347 said:
If you ask 1000 people what SC they recommend, you can count on at least 500 different answers.

For pure street driving and fun factor, there's no replacement for positive displacement IMO. :shrug:
Click to expand...
Ya I kind of figured. But I was reading reviews on pro chargers, and they have like 2 star average on 50 reviews.
There will be positive displacement, Just wanted to hear some opinions. It’s a lot of cash to throw down, so I’d like to not do it blindly.
 
