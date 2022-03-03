Opinions wanted: Solid Steering Shaft

mob

mob

the guy who hits on his mom
15 Year Member
Oct 3, 2003
2,527
102
104
33
Dallas, TX
Just wanted to get your guys opinion on solid steering shafts. Has anyone installed one and only that to feel the difference? I've searched and seen a couple guys doing whole suspension/steering upgrades. I am wondering how much of a difference does just a solid steering shaft make?

I am looking to stiffen up my steering. Right now my steering is so incredibly loose it feels like something is wrong. I can't remember the exact date but the tie rods don't have that many miles on them. The steering is very responsive, like if I turn there isn't any play in the steering wheel, when I turn the wheel a tiny bit, the wheels move. It's just the looseness of the steering wheel that really bothers me. I don't want manual steering, but something in between would be nice.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91GTstroked
Upgrading to SN95 steering rack
Replies
22
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
AbhorrentSpecies
Suspension PLEASE HELP power steering rack install
Replies
3
Views
478
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AbhorrentSpecies
AbhorrentSpecies
O
Steering Components "Popping" Noise (With Video)
Replies
4
Views
443
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
OldSchoolNoe
O
V
Strangest problem in front end
Replies
16
Views
578
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
V6_lives_matter
V
M
New member from San Jose California
Replies
2
Views
221
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom