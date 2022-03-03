Opinions wanted: Solid Steering Shaft

Just wanted to get your guys opinion on solid steering shafts. Has anyone installed one and only that to feel the difference? I've searched and seen a couple guys doing whole suspension/steering upgrades. I am wondering how much of a difference does just a solid steering shaft make?



I am looking to stiffen up my steering. Right now my steering is so incredibly loose it feels like something is wrong. I can't remember the exact date but the tie rods don't have that many miles on them. The steering is very responsive, like if I turn there isn't any play in the steering wheel, when I turn the wheel a tiny bit, the wheels move. It's just the looseness of the steering wheel that really bothers me. I don't want manual steering, but something in between would be nice.