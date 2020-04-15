rockyracoon
10 Year Member
-
- Nov 23, 2005
-
- 723
-
- 11
-
- 29
So instead of ordering the fel pro 1250s I ordered the 1262s keeping in mind my ports are only 2.00" not 2.10 height. My question is will that extra height create a sealing issue ?
