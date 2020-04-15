Engine Ordered wrong intake gaskets.

R

rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
723
11
29
margate NJ
So instead of ordering the fel pro 1250s I ordered the 1262s keeping in mind my ports are only 2.00" not 2.10 height. My question is will that extra height create a sealing issue ?
 

