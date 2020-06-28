Thank you for the information. At this time, I have been collecting parts for about 2 years and hope to now have time to finish my Pace Car. I retired from the Air Force/Marines in 1993 and have had several cars to restore, but never finished. I first did a 66 Mustang Coupe. I learned how to paint on that one. Painted it Ford Lazer red.........found out how expensive red paint is. Spilled a bit out of my gun and figure I step on about $100 of paint each time I go the that area in my garage. Then got a Mustang II Monroe Handler. Had it just about finished, when someone offered A LOT OF CASH and off it went. Got another II Handler and sure enough someone found out and I made a nice profit....still no finished car. So I decided to get out of the rare Mustang II area and bought a 1958........ready.....Edsel station wagon. Complete, just needed a lot of work. Yes, I was the subject of endless jokes. While all of this was going on, I was running my business. I made sequential LED systems for Muscle cars. Started with Mustangs and before I knew it, I was working 8 days a week 20 a day. Wife told me I needed to end the madness. I really like making the lights and, to honest, had the best products on the market. Had 15 stores caring my line, Mustang, GTO, Chevy, MoPar and more. Sold the company several years ago and now hope to finish a Mustang. As a point, I am looking for a 70s Capri......love those. The German Mustang!. Anyway, after a misque getting a beautiful Lincoln Mark IV with a complete interior for my Edsel, I put the Edsel on ebay to see what the market was. Sold the next day! OOPS forgot what I wanted to say, sorry for the long story. I found this Pace Car for $250...again only a rolling body with parts car. the parts car stayed. I just picked some parts. So I picked up a 5.oL from a 91 GT.......body did not look good after running into a big truck, but the engine was there. I also picked up rear end with disc brakes and front disc brakes with all the parts from a 95 Mustang. Spent all last summer doing body work. I have a bunch of questions as I am the true back yard mechanic. I did get to get my MG runnning while in England...........yea someone offered a bunch of money and ended up with an English car. So, Thank you all for the information. I do hope to have this one finished. Photos to follow. Larry