FOR SALE
Selling the complete packet of all the original owners manual/guide, etc. that came with my 1992 5.0 LX convertible.
My Uncle bought the car new, I bought it from him and 10 years later it was rear ended and totaled.
All are in great condition.
No entries have been made in the booklets.
Includes:
- Vinyl Case for Booklets
- 1992 Mustang Owners Guide
- Warranty Authorization Card
- Extended Service Contract Plan
- How to Maintain The Beauty Of Your New Vehicle
- Ford Electronic Sound Systems Operating Guide
- Warranty Information Booklet
- Micheln Tire Booklet
- Notice: Automatic Shift Lock Feature tag that came on shifter
- Ford Standard Alarm System Installation Instructions
- Wire Color and Location Cart '91-'92
- Standard Vehicle Security System Operating Instructions
- 2 Security System Window Decals (originals with round corners not square like repos)
- Security System Operation Reference Card
- Ford Warranty Return Label(sticker)
$50+ shipping
Located in Santa Rosa, Ca.
Email: [email protected]
