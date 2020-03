FOR SALESelling the complete packet of all the original owners manual/guide, etc. that came with my 1992 5.0 LX convertible.My Uncle bought the car new, I bought it from him and 10 years later it was rear ended and totaled.All are in great condition.No entries have been made in the booklets.Includes:- Vinyl Case for Booklets- 1992 Mustang Owners Guide- Warranty Authorization Card- Extended Service Contract Plan- How to Maintain The Beauty Of Your New Vehicle- Ford Electronic Sound Systems Operating Guide- Warranty Information Booklet- Micheln Tire Booklet- Notice: Automatic Shift Lock Feature tag that came on shifter- Ford Standard Alarm System Installation Instructions- Wire Color and Location Cart '91-'92- Standard Vehicle Security System Operating Instructions- 2 Security System Window Decals (originals with round corners not square like repos)- Security System Operation Reference Card- Ford Warranty Return Label(sticker)$50+ shippingLocated in Santa Rosa, Ca.Email: [email protected]