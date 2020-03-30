For Sale Original 1992 5.0 Owners Manual packet - Complete Packet

1

1965GTFB

New Member
Mar 21, 2009
12
0
2
FOR SALE
Selling the complete packet of all the original owners manual/guide, etc. that came with my 1992 5.0 LX convertible.
My Uncle bought the car new, I bought it from him and 10 years later it was rear ended and totaled.
All are in great condition.
No entries have been made in the booklets.
Includes:
- Vinyl Case for Booklets
- 1992 Mustang Owners Guide
- Warranty Authorization Card
- Extended Service Contract Plan
- How to Maintain The Beauty Of Your New Vehicle
- Ford Electronic Sound Systems Operating Guide
- Warranty Information Booklet
- Micheln Tire Booklet
- Notice: Automatic Shift Lock Feature tag that came on shifter
- Ford Standard Alarm System Installation Instructions
- Wire Color and Location Cart '91-'92
- Standard Vehicle Security System Operating Instructions
- 2 Security System Window Decals (originals with round corners not square like repos)
- Security System Operation Reference Card
- Ford Warranty Return Label(sticker)

$50+ shipping

Located in Santa Rosa, Ca.
Email: [email protected]
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L SOLD 1992 Convertible Lx - 61k Original Miles. Excellent Condition Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
S Expired 1992 Mustang Gt Convertible 5 Speed W/original Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Luptonj Expired 1992 Mustang Lx Hatchback/ 5.0 / 5 Speed Manual/100% Original/$10,000 Obo Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
nyyankee SOLD 1992 Mustang GT, White, 21k Original, Rare Black Int Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
J 1992, 5.0, Lx, 5 Spd., 34,000 Original Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 12
Similar threads
SOLD 1992 Convertible Lx - 61k Original Miles. Excellent Condition
Expired 1992 Mustang Gt Convertible 5 Speed W/original Miles
Expired 1992 Mustang Lx Hatchback/ 5.0 / 5 Speed Manual/100% Original/$10,000 Obo
SOLD 1992 Mustang GT, White, 21k Original, Rare Black Int
1992, 5.0, Lx, 5 Spd., 34,000 Original Miles
Top Bottom