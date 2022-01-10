Original Manual Transmission, what fluids are you using?

70mstang

70mstang

Member
Jan 30, 2017
19
4
13
33
Hey folks, just had my shifter lock up on me, it's an original 3 speed manual, 6-cylinder car, so there's no real need for an upgrade. The good news is the fluid level was fine, bad news is the fluid was super muddy. Last fluid change was 2015, *nervous laughter* I had it rebuilt about 15 years ago and they had recommended 30 weight non detergent motor oil, not sure why. the car hasn't had a ton of mileage put on it since then, like 10k-ish miles. Others seem to recommend a 90 weight gear oil for this use. I'd love to hear your thoughts on what fluid you're using in your manual, especially if it's a vintage transmission.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Fox Here we go. New Transmission Tomorrow.
Replies
18
Views
978
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
M
Check manual transmission fluid level
Replies
0
Views
600
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MACH2003DRIVER
M
Smokinstang65
Planned Cross Country Run - 65 Fastback
Replies
18
Views
654
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
V
Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug
Replies
8
Views
938
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
X
Progress Thread 91 LX Vert "Super Slow" Resto/Build
Replies
9
Views
872
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Xaxaikw
X
Top Bottom