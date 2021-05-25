OTA pipes - high tempt insulation/wrap?

DudeStang

Nuts fell off while driving
Apr 30, 2017
490
248
53
So I recently picked up the LTH over axle pipes for my 2014 GT. I chose these over the Borla because I figured the two piece design would be easier to install than the single piece design on the Borla.
463CC838-1844-4E92-B41D-008BBD610F1C.jpeg

I did notice the Borlas come with “high temp insulation tubes” and I read in a thread somewhere (can’t find it now of course) that changing from the OEM OTA pipes can put them closer to the fuel lines.
28E47EE4-9BF6-4157-A222-14C4C7E3C030.jpeg

To be on the safe side, I would like to add something similar on the new OTA pipes. Has anyone seen anything available individuallyfor sale? Or could I use something like an exhaust insulation wrap or something like this?
9C7B7B36-5977-4F8E-AF4B-A42EF0469275.jpeg

Thanks
 

