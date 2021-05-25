OTA pipes - high tempt insulation/wrap?

So I recently picked up the LTH over axle pipes for my 2014 GT. I chose these over the Borla because I figured the two piece design would be easier to install than the single piece design on the Borla.I did notice the Borlas come with “high temp insulation tubes” and I read in a thread somewhere (can’t find it now of course) that changing from the OEM OTA pipes can put them closer to the fuel lines.To be on the safe side, I would like to add something similar on the new OTA pipes. Has anyone seen anything available individuallyfor sale? Or could I use something like an exhaust insulation wrap or something like this?Thanks