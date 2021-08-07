Our new 67 fastback mustang

What a journey it's been. My wife has been wanting a 67 fastback mustang for a while. I've been searching for about a year or so. I ended up finding this one in Laval Quebec Canada.



We finally received it about a week ago and we purchased it back in June.



It's got a 289 and a C4. It's pretty clean, looks like I have a couple minor leaks I'll be fixing. Power steering line and the rear pinion nut area is leaking.



I'm new to classic mustangs, but pretty excited about it.