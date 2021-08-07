Our new 67 fastback mustang

91GTstroked

Jun 14, 2007
What a journey it's been. My wife has been wanting a 67 fastback mustang for a while. I've been searching for about a year or so. I ended up finding this one in Laval Quebec Canada.

We finally received it about a week ago and we purchased it back in June.

It's got a 289 and a C4. It's pretty clean, looks like I have a couple minor leaks I'll be fixing. Power steering line and the rear pinion nut area is leaking.

I'm new to classic mustangs, but pretty excited about it.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210731_140515569.jpg
    IMG_20210731_140515569.jpg
    624.2 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_20210803_173036222.jpg
    IMG_20210803_173036222.jpg
    414.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20210805_010326280.jpg
    IMG_20210805_010326280.jpg
    467.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20210731_153743923.jpg
    IMG_20210731_153743923.jpg
    531.5 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_2643.JPG
    IMG_2643.JPG
    421.9 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_2525.JPG
    IMG_2525.JPG
    406.3 KB · Views: 4
General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
So you post this here? Why not in the classic forums? There is no minimum age, it doesn't have an effect on your membership and you could even get a couple likes (tough crowd over there) with that ride. :nice: it is pretty damn nice.
 
