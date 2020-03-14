Wheels-Tires Out with the old, in with the new

Hey folks, it’s been a while since I’ve been out here (save for a post a month or two ago it had been several years!). I just traded in my once beloved 2004 Mach 1 and purchased a low miles, like new 2017 GT Premium. It’s Arctic White with the Black Accent package and I absolutely love it. My Mach 1 was becoming a bunch of little issues that were frustrating, plus it had lots of little squeaks, rattles, clunks, etc and it just wasn’t fun at all anymore. There was a time when I would have said I wanted to keep it forever but those days are gone. She was fun and will be missed, but the new ride is simply fantastic.
So what is everyone doing to their GTs these days? I am so new to this platform that I’ve had to pull out the owners manual a couple of times already.
 

