Outer Dew Wipe Weather strip - Issues Fox body

Hi all,



I bought the set of outer dew wipes to replace my rusted ones.



So upon installation - The dew wipe panel has a rise in at the end where it meets the mirror. The rest of the part is flat. When all tightened, the window won't go up as it is pressed in by the wipe and mirror pressure.



I also found the two end rivets hold the wipe tight to the window. Where the middle rivet and wipe felt leaves a large gap between it and the window.



Any Thoughts ?



- I checked various sources online, I ordered the correct part.

- Is the door skin bent out and i need to bend it back in to deal with the gap ?

-