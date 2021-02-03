Outer Dew Wipe Weather strip - Issues Fox body

Hi all,

I bought the set of outer dew wipes to replace my rusted ones.

So upon installation - The dew wipe panel has a rise in at the end where it meets the mirror. The rest of the part is flat. When all tightened, the window won't go up as it is pressed in by the wipe and mirror pressure.

I also found the two end rivets hold the wipe tight to the window. Where the middle rivet and wipe felt leaves a large gap between it and the window.

Any Thoughts ?

- I checked various sources online, I ordered the correct part.
- Is the door skin bent out and i need to bend it back in to deal with the gap ?
-
 

The door skin looks bent out. The bend may be causing the ripple by the mirror. Hard to tell in the pic. Rubber parts sometimes need heat to get back in shape after packaging and shipping. Summer sun is usually good enough.

The correct way would be to take the strip back off and measure from the metal door skid edge to the closed window. It should be the same from front to back.
 
Took the mirrors off.

This is how the piece comes from the supplier, not sure why it has the bend at the end, shouldn't be there IMHO. All the kits online seems to be like this ? I ordered from Rock Auto. Has anyone had a different experience with the product from LMR or another supplier ?

The gap in the middle, it seems my door skin is bent outward, I'll have to find a way to persuade it back in a 1/4 to 1/2 inch.
 

I just installed a set from LMR. They also had a slight bend at the end but not as much as your picture shows.

As far as them contacting the window, they relaxed and now make full contact. I really had no issues installing them.

I also replaced the run channel weatherstrip so my windows roll up and down slower but I think it will get better as time goes on.
 
