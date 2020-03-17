Over heating car, and it doesnt stay on.

Mar 17, 2020
San Antonio
Could somone help solve whats wronge with my car. I plugged a hole that was in the firewall that was leaking coolant onto my o2 sensor . And I put a bottle of transmission fluid in the transmission dipstick tube and now my car dont want to stay on and it was over heating and didnt accelerate normally. And there was a clunking noise. Now it dont start.
 

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

Dec 24, 2003
Coolant Issue:

Can you take a picture of the location that the coolant was coming through the firewall? From the information it sounds like the heater core. If that is the case the floor on the passenger side might be wet and the smell of maple syrup present inside the car.

Transmission Issue:

If it was low, there is a leak. Describe the location of the "clunking noise". Did it come from the transmission itself or the rear end? When did this noise happen? Were you driving? Parked? Shifting into a gear? Going in reverse?

No Start:

This can happen if the car shut itself down because of being too hot. Once it is cooled off, check the fluid level in the radiator, top it off before you try to restart the engine. Keep a close eye on the temperature gauge and keep filling the coolant until it stops bubbling and stays at a steady level. Make sure the heater is on high and full hot while doing this. If the car is leaking any coolant other than the fill neck, note this or take a good picture so we can chime in and help out.
 
Mar 17, 2020
San Antonio
The car had low transmission fluid because I removed the dipstick tube. And the floor inside got watered both driver and passenger. The hole is made of rubber , its on bottom of the heater hoses near the exhaust manifold nearest to the headers. It leaks yellow fluid . And my coolant resivior is the same. I had removed some parts just to change an o2 sensor.
 
