over heating on 1966 mustang

Hi,

My name is Larry and I have just restored a 1966 Mustang Coup, the problem I am having is it over heats I have done so much to it I am running out of options, I would love to hear suggestions on how I can solve this major pain so fat I have done the following:

I have added a 17 inch 3 core alum radiator

New high volume water pump

160 thermostat

New motor

VS commodore thermos

8inch fan attached to the a/c condenser

This is a beautiful car in springtime yellow however I will be repainting it the original color which is green, this is the only problem left for me to attend to I have basically mechanically built this car from the ground up and its giving me a headache, so I am putting it out there for anyone's thoughts on how to fix this