over heating on 1966 mustang

H

helplarry

New Member
May 6, 2020
1
0
0
69
Chinderah
Hi,
My name is Larry and I have just restored a 1966 Mustang Coup, the problem I am having is it over heats I have done so much to it I am running out of options, I would love to hear suggestions on how I can solve this major pain so fat I have done the following:
I have added a 17 inch 3 core alum radiator
New high volume water pump
160 thermostat
New motor
VS commodore thermos
8inch fan attached to the a/c condenser
This is a beautiful car in springtime yellow however I will be repainting it the original color which is green, this is the only problem left for me to attend to I have basically mechanically built this car from the ground up and its giving me a headache, so I am putting it out there for anyone's thoughts on how to fix this
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,012
5,094
193
polk county florida
Welcome from this side of the world.
vz commodore, thats a GM car right? Nevermind, I won't say it, :jester:
How bout a pic of the engine compartment, when does the overheating occur, steady speed, sitting still at idle?
How many cfm does that brand x fan put out?
 
