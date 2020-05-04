Overheating issue

ok so here’s my problem



I have an 07 GT, the other day I was idling with the AC on and I overheated.



I replaced the thermostat and the water pump just to be in the safe side.



pressure test was fine



I’m not leaking any coolant. There was a 30 degree difference between the top radiator hose and the lower radiator hose, so I know it’s cooling

Fans are fine, the shop used their computer to turn on the fans at high and low no issues



fans kick on when they are supposed to when engine is running



it takes a while for it to overheat, maybe 20 mins idle before The gauge starts climbing



their computer read the CHT sensor as 253 degrees, it did not go up or down under load ( bad sensor?)



Since replacing the water pump and thermostat, the car hasn’t boiled over, just the gauge slowly creeps up after idle



I never had overheating problems before , it just started out of nowhere .



could it be a clogged radiator?



any ideas?