Overheating issue

A

AllenC

New Member
May 4, 2020
1
0
1
34
Tenessee
ok so here’s my problem

I have an 07 GT, the other day I was idling with the AC on and I overheated.

I replaced the thermostat and the water pump just to be in the safe side.

pressure test was fine

I’m not leaking any coolant. There was a 30 degree difference between the top radiator hose and the lower radiator hose, so I know it’s cooling
Fans are fine, the shop used their computer to turn on the fans at high and low no issues

fans kick on when they are supposed to when engine is running

it takes a while for it to overheat, maybe 20 mins idle before The gauge starts climbing

their computer read the CHT sensor as 253 degrees, it did not go up or down under load ( bad sensor?)

Since replacing the water pump and thermostat, the car hasn’t boiled over, just the gauge slowly creeps up after idle

I never had overheating problems before , it just started out of nowhere .

could it be a clogged radiator?

any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 serious overheating issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
K Overheating issue help. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
T Chasing overheating issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
9 Timming issue, overheating please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Z Please Help With 5.0 Overheating Issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
serious overheating issues
Overheating issue help.
Chasing overheating issue
Timming issue, overheating please help
Please Help With 5.0 Overheating Issue
Top Bottom