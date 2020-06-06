Overheating problems

what fan do you have now

What temp thermostat do you have

Have you pressure tested the cooling system

post some pictures



Best fan for your setup is either a V6 single taurus or contour/cougar fan. You can get these from the junkyard for about $30. You will want to use a controller like the FAL 33165, and you must upgrade to a 3G alternator- you can get these used in the JY any 94-2000 Mustang. You will need to buy a 4 gauge power wire kit and also install an additional 4gauge ground wire. . Expect overall to spend about $300 for everything. there are techinical write ups on this and has been done 1000's of times.