Overheating problems

Hi everyone,
2 years ago I bought a 1989 convertible. 2.3L. Foam pronext car that me and my dad could do.
we bought a donor car and replaced everything.
Rear end
front end
302
t5 tranny
edelbrock 1906 carb with electric clutch
bbk equal length headers
flow masters
we put frame rails on
subframe connectors
new rag top
painted Cadillac pearl white

only thing. . .its overheating when idle.
I know I need a new fan but I don’t want to get an expensive one from Lmr and it not do the trick. The alternator is a 70 amp. I don’t mind getting a bigger one if need be. I just want this thing to run. Please help
 

what fan do you have now
What temp thermostat do you have
Have you pressure tested the cooling system
post some pictures

Best fan for your setup is either a V6 single taurus or contour/cougar fan. You can get these from the junkyard for about $30. You will want to use a controller like the FAL 33165, and you must upgrade to a 3G alternator- you can get these used in the JY any 94-2000 Mustang. You will need to buy a 4 gauge power wire kit and also install an additional 4gauge ground wire. . Expect overall to spend about $300 for everything. there are techinical write ups on this and has been done 1000's of times.
 
Top Bottom