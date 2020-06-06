Overheating problems

Corydaniel33
Jun 6, 2020
- 4
- 1
- 13
- 35
Hi everyone,
2 years ago I bought a 1989 convertible. 2.3L. Foam pronext car that me and my dad could do.
we bought a donor car and replaced everything.
Rear end
front end
302
t5 tranny
edelbrock 1906 carb with electric clutch
bbk equal length headers
flow masters
we put frame rails on
subframe connectors
new rag top
painted Cadillac pearl white
only thing. . .its overheating when idle.
I know I need a new fan but I don’t want to get an expensive one from Lmr and it not do the trick. The alternator is a 70 amp. I don’t mind getting a bigger one if need be. I just want this thing to run. Please help
