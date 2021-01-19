Oxygen Sensor Question

Henry1210
Hi All, Probably a common question but I am unable to find through search.
I have an 03 GT, all stock.
Getting two codes P1151 lack of HO2s21. P1131 lack of HO2s11. From what I'm reading these are bank 1 and bank 2 oxygen sensors, but are they the upsteam or down stream sensors?
Also, which side is bank 1 and bank 2? Is bank 1 driver side?
Thanks for the help
Henry
