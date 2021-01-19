Oxygen Sensor Question

Bank 1 and Cyl. 1 are on the passenger side. Think right or left viewed from the driver seat, not the front of the car.

Upstream is before the catalytic converter and the downstream is after the converter. The downstream is verifying the upstream is doing it's job. Save some time and replace them all (4) if one is bad.

Strange both upstream O2 are saying lean condition. You may want to start by checking for vacuum leaks, MAF fault, fuel pressure, etc. which can definitely cause the problem.