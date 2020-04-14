P0024 Timing Over Advanced; 2012 Ford 5.0 Coyote

Hello, hopefully somebody with a similar issue can chime in

or offer some advice on how to further proceed. I'm working

on a 2012 Ford Mustang 5.0L V8 and I'm experiencing a P0024

(exhaust camshaft position timing over advanced bank 2). I

went through the basic diagnosis tree per Ford and was led

to replace the camshaft VVT phaser assembly.



- Oil pressure hot was 10-12psi idle hot (spec is 10-15psig

idle hot).

- VVT monitor bank 2 exhaust phaser stuck at or close to

zero degrees.

- Under WOT, phaser would advance full to around 40 degrees

and be steady until reduced throttle.

- Phaser is not variable like the others are, computer is

commanding it proper.

- Engine is very quiet, no noise or abnormal chatter.



Fast forward to today, when pulling apart the engine I

noticed a few things. The oil pump is an aftermarket Melling

pump (standard) and I didn't see any markings on the timing

components other then the 4 camshaft phasers. The phasers

are OEM but not sure about the chains, guides or tensioners.

I replaced the bank 2 VVT phaser with Ford OEM as well as

the filter behind the camshaft. Also removed the oil pump to

verify clearances and replaced the pickup o-ring.



NOTE: When compressing the secondary tensioner by hand to

pull the phasers forward and the chain off the tensioner

guide, it wouldn't compress. Lots of pressure on the chain.

It took a heavy amount of pressure by hand until it became

free. Bank 1 didn't have this issue. After compressing the

tensioner numerous times, it didn't appear to be an issue.



When I had the timing components removed, I blew shop air

through the large opening in the camshafts where the filters

are located. It did not blow easily. Seemed to be a fair

amount of resistance. Not sure what is normal however since

I didn't remove the phasers and try the same on the other

bank. Also from my understanding, the first generation

coyote engines have oil restrictors built into the cylinder

head gaskets.



Finished up bolting everything together and went for a test

drive. Phaser operation seemed to be back to normal. It was

variable and obtaining the desired position. I did 2 WOT

runs and that's when the problem came back. PCM threw code

P0024 once again and phaser operation is no longer variable

and going to desired position per PID.



I'm leaning toward an oil restriction somewhere in the

engine but I really am not sure. Also not sure if I blew

shop air through the correct area to hopefully blow any gunk

out of the passages. Engine oil upon arrival was very clean.

I added .5 quart ATF and it still was clean when I drained

it. No buildup under the valve covers. I believe the

secondary tensioner is oil pressure controlled as well, but

not sure why it was stuck. My thoughts are oil pressure

built up in the head past the restriction and caused it to

not relieve pressure. Pressure must be bleeding off though

since the exhaust phaser will go back to zero degrees.



Not sure where to start. Thought about doing an engine flush

but I don't believe this will necessary make any difference.

I could always tear down the engine but I'm not sure if I

could find what would be causing a restriction. Maybe there

isn't even a oil restriction, but I'm exhausting my ideas.



Any help is appreciated.