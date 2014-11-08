P0102 Code, Mass Or Volume Air Flow A Circuit Low

snowboardkid503

snowboardkid503

New Member
Oct 27, 2014
16
0
1
51
So having a problem with check engine light on, did a diagnostic and poped out with P0102 error code. I checked to see if I had vacuum leaks but there's non. Went to autozone to see about getting a maf part but when he looks up my car it doesn't find what my car has already, it's a 95 ford Mustang v6

here's what mine looks like
f14c869bcad5bd9204de781a569e15db.jpg



Any help would be appreciated it thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


D

Dacon

Active Member
Nov 6, 2005
103
21
28
Your MAF is inside the black airbox, where it is marked "Mass air flow sensor". You need to disconnect your battery, then disconnect the 2 clips holding the air filter in, loosen the intake elbow from the throttle body, disconnect your rubber PCV hose, and disconnect the electrical connector (the clip at the very bottom of your photo) and remove that piece, from the throttle body to the filter.

The piece you removed, where it says "Mass air flow sensor" it is held together by 4 clips, pop them up slightly to split the case, carefully as they are connected by a wire, the MAF is the black unit inside connected to the wire. Disconnect the electrical connectr and it takes T20 security torx (the ones with a hole) to remove the sensor from it's place. Be careful, they break easily so do it gently straight up or down.

It sounds complicated, but it takes 10 minutes total.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
94GTCoupe

94GTCoupe

10 Year Member
May 7, 2006
1,412
90
79
CA
I've never had a maf security torx screw break on me.

Before you buy a new maf sensor, try cleaning your old one.
remove it as described above, then with a q tip and some maf cleaner, gently and carefully clean the two maf elements, reset computer, then start her up and see if the fault reappears.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
snowboardkid503

snowboardkid503

New Member
Oct 27, 2014
16
0
1
51
Dacon said:
Your MAF is inside the black airbox, where it is marked "Mass air flow sensor". You need to disconnect your battery, then disconnect the 2 clips holding the air filter in, loosen the intake elbow from the throttle body, disconnect your rubber PCV hose, and disconnect the electrical connector (the clip at the very bottom of your photo) and remove that piece, from the throttle body to the filter.

The piece you removed, where it says "Mass air flow sensor" it is held together by 4 clips, pop them up slightly to split the case, carefully as they are connected by a wire, the MAF is the black unit inside connected to the wire. Disconnect the electrical connectr and it takes T20 security torx (the ones with a hole) to remove the sensor from it's place. Be careful, they break easily so do it gently straight up or down.

It sounds complicated, but it takes 10 minutes total.
Click to expand...
Alright I will do it and let you guys know thanks so much

And the clip you was talking about is this one?
791f80c9a6b4d2a90c22879a67b8fd2f.jpg
 
D

Dacon

Active Member
Nov 6, 2005
103
21
28
I circled them on this photo

The electrical connector is circled in red. Disconnect it so the wire going to your air filter is separate from the wires from your car.
The PCV is circled in blue, remove there or the other end of the rubber hose (at the engine oil fill tube, I find it easier to remove from there)
The 2 clips are in brown, only 1 is circled. The other one is near the arrow, behind the wire, just behind your rad hose. Not visible in picture. Just pop them up.
The intake elbow to the throttle body is circled in green, it's one hose clamp. Loosen and pull off.

Then the hole piece (from the green circle to the brown circle) will come out. If you are in a dusty area/leave it off for a long time you can cover your throttle body with a clean cloth/plastic bag to prevent dirt from getting in, but isn't necessary.

You can try cleaning it as Davis described, fixes a lot of problems. I mean be careful with the MAF sensor, the wires can break when going in / out if you are rough, you will need a T20 security torx bit ($2) to remove it.

3.jpg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
snowboardkid503

snowboardkid503

New Member
Oct 27, 2014
16
0
1
51
Dacon said:
I circled them on this photo

The electrical connector is circled in red. Disconnect it so the wire going to your air filter is separate from the wires from your car.
The PCV is circled in blue, remove there or the other end of the rubber hose (at the engine oil fill tube, I find it easier to remove from there)
The 2 clips are in brown, only 1 is circled. The other one is near the arrow, behind the wire, just behind your rad hose. Not visible in picture. Just pop them up.
The intake elbow to the throttle body is circled in green, it's one hose clamp. Loosen and pull off.

Then the hole piece (from the green circle to the brown circle) will come out. If you are in a dusty area/leave it off for a long time you can cover your throttle body with a clean cloth/plastic bag to prevent dirt from getting in, but isn't necessary.

You can try cleaning it as Davis described, fixes a lot of problems. I mean be careful with the MAF sensor, the wires can break when going in / out if you are rough, you will need a T20 security torx bit ($2) to remove it.

3.jpg
Click to expand...
Thanks so much will do tomorrow, ran into a problem when I was driving on the freeway hose decided to go out, or I think there was air in it and blow up
e5e927ad2e1a38148d6d3603e22d4df6.jpg
 
D

Dacon

Active Member
Nov 6, 2005
103
21
28
While looking for the broken hose/hole in hose, replace the belt. After coolant hits it squeels like a stuck pig. You can rinse it off while running with clean water (nothing else) and it may remove the sound, but it always seems to come back unless you replace the belt.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
snowboardkid503

snowboardkid503

New Member
Oct 27, 2014
16
0
1
51
Dacon said:
While looking for the broken hose/hole in hose, replace the belt. After coolant hits it squeels like a stuck pig. You can rinse it off while running with clean water (nothing else) and it may remove the sound, but it always seems to come back unless you replace the belt.
Click to expand...
What's the best way to get air out of the radiator? The hose I replace it harder them a rock with air :/ thanks for all your help man, I get the T20 going to do that here in a bit
 
D

Dacon

Active Member
Nov 6, 2005
103
21
28
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
snowboardkid503

snowboardkid503

New Member
Oct 27, 2014
16
0
1
51
Sweet love you guys, just put everything back together and check light is off thanks so much guys, now I have abs light on lol need to fix that haha but thanks again guys
 
D

Dacon

Active Member
Nov 6, 2005
103
21
28
Heh, was my first problem with my sn95.

Very easy, $30 and some electrical connectors or solder if you have a gun. Cut the old one out (one wire at a time, to ensure the new one matches up), and solder/crimp connect the wire to the correct wire in new one in. You might need to replace the actual switch as well when you replace the wiring pigtail, mine needed both even though the switch looked good. Just dont mix up the wires, which is why it is recommended to do one wire at a time.

http://www.americanmuscle.com/headlight-switch-repairharness-9404.html

Also available at most part stores, rockauto.com, summit etc...
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Carl3.8v6opalfrost

Carl3.8v6opalfrost

New Member
Sep 24, 2021
13
0
1
49
Deport texas
snowboardkid503 said:
So having a problem with check engine light on, did a diagnostic and poped out with P0102 error code. I checked to see if I had vacuum leaks but there's non. Went to autozone to see about getting a maf part but when he looks up my car it doesn't find what my car has already, it's a 95 ford Mustang v6

here's what mine looks like
f14c869bcad5bd9204de781a569e15db.jpg



Any help would be appreciated it thanks
Click to expand...
It's inside the nlack part of the air box. You have to separate it all to get it out its inside the left side part of airbox.in your picture the part that the wires are plugged into
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
Electrical 1992 GT Code 66
Replies
1
Views
130
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
02 281 GT
Idle and power issues on my '95 Cobra (codes inside)
Replies
8
Views
656
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
zack2001
Engine LTFT at 1.24% at idle, throwing a stored P0174 code
Replies
0
Views
360
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
zack2001
zack2001
V
2010 vortech supercharger mass air flow sensor showing code p0102
Replies
1
Views
661
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
Decipha
Decipha
B
code 59 low fuel pump voltage
Replies
1
Views
558
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Backyarddeamer
B
Top Bottom