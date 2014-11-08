P0102 Code, Mass Or Volume Air Flow A Circuit Low

I circled them on this photoThe electrical connector is circled in red. Disconnect it so the wire going to your air filter is separate from the wires from your car.The PCV is circled in blue, remove there or the other end of the rubber hose (at the engine oil fill tube, I find it easier to remove from there)The 2 clips are in brown, only 1 is circled. The other one is near the arrow, behind the wire, just behind your rad hose. Not visible in picture. Just pop them up.The intake elbow to the throttle body is circled in green, it's one hose clamp. Loosen and pull off.Then the hole piece (from the green circle to the brown circle) will come out. If you are in a dusty area/leave it off for a long time you can cover your throttle body with a clean cloth/plastic bag to prevent dirt from getting in, but isn't necessary.You can try cleaning it as Davis described, fixes a lot of problems. I mean be careful with the MAF sensor, the wires can break when going in / out if you are rough, you will need a T20 security torx bit ($2) to remove it.