P0302, P0316, and P0171 codes with "new" 02 V6

A cracked EGR pipe can cause the P0171, as that's a system lean code for bank 1, and any exhaust leak forward of the O2 sensor can cause that.



As far as the P0302 and P0316, they're related. The P0316 means there's a misfire at startup, and P0302 is telling you it's on cylinder number 2.



Misfires are easy to diagnose when isolated to one cylinder.



First things first, verify the source of the misfire.



Swap the spark plug from cylinder 2 with one from another cylinder and the coil from 2 with the coil from another (different) cylinder (example would be to use 1for the plug and 3 for the coil). Start the car and run the codes. If the misfire moved from 2 to one of the other cylinders, the part you moved to that cylinder is bad. If the misfire doesn't move, keep reading.



Make sure you are getting fuel to cylinder 2. A set of noid lights (parts stores have them either in their loaner tools or for sale) will tell you if the injector is getting signal to squirt fuel or not, if it is, swap the injector with one from another cylinder (do while engine is cool and after relieving fuel pressure) and starting the engine and running codes to see if the misfire moves. If it does, you need an injector. If you weren't getting signal to the injector, the problem is in the wiring harness or ECM. If the wiring and injector check out, keep reading.



If you have spark and fuel, the problem is mechanical. Buy/rent/borrow a compression tester and do a compression test. There are videos on Youtube on how to do one, and most testers come with basic instructions. If cylinder 2 is in spec and within tolerances in relation to the other 5 cylinders, the problem is in the valvetrain. If it's very low or zero, the problem is going to require some engine teardown to find. Either way, at that point, you're pulling a valvecover.