I have a 08 mustang s281 with roughly 84k miles. I set up an appointment to install headers, x-pipe, chip and tune. The day before I started my car and after about 3 mins of driving the car started driving rough and engine light flashing. I checked and it was a P0345. The shop did my install as well as replacing the timing chain, oil pump and spark plugs. I got my car back and it drove great for about 25-30 mins, afterwards my low oil pressure warning came on and the car started riding rough. I sent it back to the shop with engine codes reading P0345-camshaft positioning sensor bank A, P0300- Multiple engine misfire. They think i have a spun bearin. If you all have any other insight please let me know. I've already spent 5k