Engine P0345, P0300, P0305 low oil pressure/ stalling

I have a 08 mustang s281 with roughly 84k miles. I set up an appointment to install headers, x-pipe, chip and tune. The day before I started my car and after about 3 mins of driving the car started driving rough and engine light flashing. I checked and it was a P0345. The shop did my install as well as replacing the timing chain, oil pump and spark plugs. I got my car back and it drove great for about 25-30 mins, afterwards my low oil pressure warning came on and the car started riding rough. I sent it back to the shop with engine codes reading P0345-camshaft positioning sensor bank A, P0300- Multiple engine misfire. They think i have a spun bearin. If you all have any other insight please let me know. I've already spent 5k
 

MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
9,185
4,884
224
Why did they replace the chain, did they use OEM parts, and did they do the whole job (tensioners, phasers, guides)?
 
