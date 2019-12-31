P0403 Error Code

Hey all!



I've got a 2003 Convertible GT reading: P0403 OBDII: Exhaust gas Recirculation (EGR) - circuit malfunction. Does anyone have experience troubleshooting this?



I've read things from simply an o2 sensor which would be great and I've done on another vehicle before, but it sounds like it's the whole circuit. I saw another post saying the P0403 code is tied to fuse 8 in the under-dash fusebox so I pulled that, but it looks good to me. Other than these, I've seen the EGR Vacuum Solenoid being the problem, any way to confirm this before replacing it? Thanks for your help!