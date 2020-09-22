P0741 is the code for the transmission torque converter clutch locked off. I've been having a blinking OD OFF light for some time. I noticed it only does it when OD is engaged. If I drive it with the OD off, it doesn't occur. However, in OD I see the tach moves excessively when accelerating. So it's apparently not locked up. Friend has a transmission shop a mile from where I live. He told me to drive it til it starts blinking, then stop by and leave it running. Hooked up a scan tool and got the P0741 code. I told him it was likely a solenoid, which he said that wouldn't be the case. However, when I did a Google search on it, there are two solenoids that could be the problem and they are top of the list. So, I'll be taking it to his shop to have it fixed. Hopefully we can get this done soonest.



I just replaced the stupid plastic thermostat housing with a really nice metal one on Saturday. Was having a lot of little pissant leaks in that area. Made the engine compartment messy. Finally got that fixed, no more leaks. Was able to go back to a 16 pound radiator cap (I had a 10 pound one on there the last couple months), now on to the transmission.