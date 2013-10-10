P1233 Code But No Symptoms...?

Check this explanation.





Discussion from the PCED:



P1233 - Fuel System Disabled or Offline

Description:



The PCM monitors the fuel pump monitor (FPM) circuit from the fuel pump driver module (FPDM). With the key on, the FPDM continuously sends a duty cycle signal to the PCM through the FPM circuit. The test fails if the PCM stops receiving the duty cycle signal.



Possible causes:



Inertia fuel shutoff (IFS) switch needs to be reset

Open FPDM ground circuit

Open circuit to FPDM PWR RLY

Open FPDM PWR circuit

Open or shorted FPM circuit (engine should start)

Damaged IFS switch

Damaged FPDM PWR RLY

Damaged FPDM

Damaged PCM



Diagnostic aids:



The PCM expects to see one of the following duty cycle signals from the FPDM on the FPM circuit: 1) 50% (500 ms on, 500 ms off), all OK. 2) 25% (250 ms on, 750 ms off), FPDM did not receive a fuel pump (FP) duty cycle command from the PCM, or the duty cycle that was received was invalid. 3) 75% (750 ms ON, 250 OFF), the FPDM has detected a fault in the circuits between the FPDM and the fuel pump.



/////End C & P ////









What that means is that the PCM is not receiving its feedback signal from the FPDM that is supposed to let the PCM know how the FPDM is performing.