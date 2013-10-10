P1233 Code But No Symptoms...?

Taylor Gill
Hey guys, I've got a 2000 gt and recently used my predator to check my codes due to no cats and adjust the speedometer for the 4.10 gear. Anyway, it's throwing a p1233 code, saying the FDPM is disabled or offline. I've searched and searched and it seems the symptoms other people are having with this code...I'm not having. Power seems good and no idle problems or stalling. Also engine light doesn't come on. I've tried clearing it and it keeps coming back. But like I said, no noticeable problems. I don't own a voltmeter or I'd test it. Does anybody have any input or should I just ignore it? haha Thanks in advance!