P1233 code car wont start

stangJunkie04
New Member
-
- Jul 11, 2005
-
- 44
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 39
Heres the backround I took my 04 GT out for a drive for about 1hr then I stopped by my buddies house and BS'd for about 45min. I went to go start my car and nothing, couldn't hear the fuel pumps kick on, and saw no fuel pressure on my gauge. I scanned for codes and came up with a
P0190 FRP Sensor Signal Low
P1233 Fuel Pump Driver Module off-line
I have an lethal performance stage 2 upgraded fpdm
i took my stock fpdm and and plugged that in but still got nothing
checked all the fuses and they were all good
my fuel system consists of:
cobra fuel tank
twin GT pumps
-8 line
fore fuel hat
fore fuel rails
60lb injectors
I was hopeing someone could help me out on where to go next troubleshooting this problem.
P0190 FRP Sensor Signal Low
P1233 Fuel Pump Driver Module off-line
I have an lethal performance stage 2 upgraded fpdm
i took my stock fpdm and and plugged that in but still got nothing
checked all the fuses and they were all good
my fuel system consists of:
cobra fuel tank
twin GT pumps
-8 line
fore fuel hat
fore fuel rails
60lb injectors
I was hopeing someone could help me out on where to go next troubleshooting this problem.