P1233 code car wont start

stangJunkie04

New Member
Jul 11, 2005
44
0
0
39
Vernon, CT
Heres the backround I took my 04 GT out for a drive for about 1hr then I stopped by my buddies house and BS'd for about 45min. I went to go start my car and nothing, couldn't hear the fuel pumps kick on, and saw no fuel pressure on my gauge. I scanned for codes and came up with a

P0190 FRP Sensor Signal Low
P1233 Fuel Pump Driver Module off-line

I have an lethal performance stage 2 upgraded fpdm
i took my stock fpdm and and plugged that in but still got nothing
checked all the fuses and they were all good

my fuel system consists of:
cobra fuel tank
twin GT pumps
-8 line
fore fuel hat
fore fuel rails
60lb injectors


I was hopeing someone could help me out on where to go next troubleshooting this problem.
 

2

2002BLGT

Well-Known Member
Dec 18, 2003
2,945
4
59
Bedford VA
www.dirtydirtyracing.com
P1233 - Fuel System Disabled or Offline LS6/LS8:
For LS6/LS8, P1233 indicates the PCM is not receiving the fuel level information on SCP from the rear electronics module (REM). Refer to the Workshop Manual Section 413-01 for diagnostics.
All Others:
The PCM monitors the fuel pump monitor (FPM) circuit from the fuel pump driver module (FPDM). With the key on, the FPDM continuously sends a duty cycle signal to the PCM through the FPM circuit. The test fails if the PCM stops receiving the duty cycle signal. Inertia fuel shutoff (IFS) switch needs to be reset
Open FPDM ground circuit
Open or shorted FPM circuit
Damaged IFS switch
Damaged FPDM
Damaged PCM
Also for Escort/Tracer and Mustang:
Open FPDM PWR circuit
Open B+ circuit to constant control relay module (CCRM) pin 11
Open ground to CCRM pin 18 (Mustang)
Damaged CCRM
Also for Continental:
Open VPWR circuit to FPDM
The PCM expects to see one of the following duty cycle signals from the FPDM on the FPM circuit: 1) 50% (500 msec on, 500 msec off), all OK. 2) 25% (250 msec on, 750 msec off), FPDM did not receive a fuel pump (FP) duty cycle command from the PCM, or the duty cycle that was received was invalid. 3) 75% (750 msec ON, 250 OFF), the FPDM has detected a fault in the circuits between the FPDM and the fuel pump
 
