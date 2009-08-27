P1233 code car wont start

P1233 - Fuel System Disabled or Offline LS6/LS8:

For LS6/LS8, P1233 indicates the PCM is not receiving the fuel level information on SCP from the rear electronics module (REM). Refer to the Workshop Manual Section 413-01 for diagnostics.

All Others:

The PCM monitors the fuel pump monitor (FPM) circuit from the fuel pump driver module (FPDM). With the key on, the FPDM continuously sends a duty cycle signal to the PCM through the FPM circuit. The test fails if the PCM stops receiving the duty cycle signal. Inertia fuel shutoff (IFS) switch needs to be reset

Open FPDM ground circuit

Open or shorted FPM circuit

Damaged IFS switch

Damaged FPDM

Damaged PCM

Also for Escort/Tracer and Mustang:

Open FPDM PWR circuit

Open B+ circuit to constant control relay module (CCRM) pin 11

Open ground to CCRM pin 18 (Mustang)

Damaged CCRM

Also for Continental:

Open VPWR circuit to FPDM

The PCM expects to see one of the following duty cycle signals from the FPDM on the FPM circuit: 1) 50% (500 msec on, 500 msec off), all OK. 2) 25% (250 msec on, 750 msec off), FPDM did not receive a fuel pump (FP) duty cycle command from the PCM, or the duty cycle that was received was invalid. 3) 75% (750 msec ON, 250 OFF), the FPDM has detected a fault in the circuits between the FPDM and the fuel pump