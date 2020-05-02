Hi, I am new to this forum. I recently bought a 1998 SVT Cobra 5 speed convertible with 105K miles on it. The car runs great. However, few weeks back the engine light came on and I checked the code. It was P1516, IMRC Error. The car ran fine, I did not notice any loss of power even at high rpm. I did reset the code and the CEL was gone. However, it came back and the car still runs fine. Since I am new to this car, I have no idea what is going on. Should I just ignore it and keep driving? Like I said I cannot tell any difference from before the light came on. The car has lot of power and there are no issues even at high RPMs.



Thanks in advance for your advice.