Hello Everyone!

I hope all is well!

I have an 87 vert that is throwing codes 94 & 44. I do have stock mid-pipe running original 4-cats. I narrowed it down to packed ports in the heads. Everything else checked out ok. I was able to clean out about 3 inches in the head but that is all I can reach from the back. I attempted to take out the front thermactor plugs but no luck. I really dont want to open a can of worms by destroying the plug threads and such. I had the headers off and I can see the cat honeycomes. They dont looked clogged to me.

I know you are supposed to have pumped air into the heads at warm up which helps the pre cats heat up and if you dont, you risk the pre cats clogging.
What do I do since I cant clean the head ports? Do I just continue to run with the OE 4-cats, run an aftermarket high-flow 2 cat set up or one of those regular WALKER set ups like on Rockauto?

I definitely want to keep all emissions equipment on there... Would a high flow 2 cat set up be wrong for a vert!

Thanks again and Happy Holidays!
 

