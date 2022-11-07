Was going to utilize this harness and processor on a project but decided to go a different direction so this harness is up for sale. Harness has never been out of the box and the A9L is used but I have run it in my 93 Coupe with the SCT chip and it performed as expected. The harnesses is running right at $515 new right now plus tax and shipping so its $100 less than going to Summit or the like. Price is $700 for both shipped ground from Tulsa, OK to the lower 48 states and no I will not separate.