For Sale Painless 60510 Harness - Ford 1986 - 1995 5.0L Fuel Injection Wiring Harness (Standard Length) with A9L -- SOLD

AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
256
79
38
50
Jenks, OK
Was going to utilize this harness and processor on a project but decided to go a different direction so this harness is up for sale. Harness has never been out of the box and the A9L is used but I have run it in my 93 Coupe with the SCT chip and it performed as expected. The harnesses is running right at $515 new right now plus tax and shipping so its $100 less than going to Summit or the like. Price is $700 for both shipped ground from Tulsa, OK to the lower 48 states and no I will not separate.

17159853-8A58-4048-AB20-06FF8FB7BBD7.jpg


545ED09B-67CD-48D7-81C5-1E0C3F897505.jpg


6B5D8E35-1FBE-46FB-9E16-3059025A13EC.jpg
 
Menu