For Sale Painless 60510 Harness - Ford 1986 - 1995 5.0L Fuel Injection Wiring Harness (Standard Length) with A9L

AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
244
73
38
50
Jenks, OK
Was going to utilize this harness and processor on a project but decided to go a different direction so this harness is up for sale. Harness has never been out of the box and the A9L is used but I have run it in my 93 Coupe with the SCT chip and it performed as expected. The harnesses is running right at $515 new right now plus tax and shipping so its $100 less than going to Summit or the like. Price is $700 for both shipped ground from Tulsa, OK to the lower 48 states and no I will not separate.

17159853-8A58-4048-AB20-06FF8FB7BBD7.jpg


545ED09B-67CD-48D7-81C5-1E0C3F897505.jpg


6B5D8E35-1FBE-46FB-9E16-3059025A13EC.jpg
 
