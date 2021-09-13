Paint crack

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

U

USAF150

Member
Aug 28, 2021
2
3
13
44
Tampa Fl
Hey y’all. So my 66 has what appears to be a paint blister that has cracked. Is there anyway to fix/stop this with out having to sand it down? Could I apply a layer of touch up paint and clear coat to it? Thanks in advance!!
 

Attachments

  • 629AA882-6151-4CFF-B528-D5EEF1BB9A2D.jpeg
    629AA882-6151-4CFF-B528-D5EEF1BB9A2D.jpeg
    339.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 30AFC266-1CD6-4A42-B1B6-05F0B04A3DAA.jpeg
    30AFC266-1CD6-4A42-B1B6-05F0B04A3DAA.jpeg
    316.9 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chythar
Paint and Body Chythar's 94 Cobra Clone Paint thread
Replies
7
Views
145
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chythar
Chythar
SLOWBRA
Engine bay paint advice - Vibrant Red
Replies
9
Views
358
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
M
Patch it, Replace it, or Leave it - 68 Floor Support Question
Replies
1
Views
266
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
M
how do i restore these rims?
Replies
5
Views
708
Mustang Sound & Shine All
chinobnvds
C
Chythar
Paint and Body Recently finished repairing my 94 Cobra's rear quarter panel
Replies
20
Views
580
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
Top Bottom