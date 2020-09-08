Paint for fastback rear trim pieces?

H

Helix57

New Member
Jun 28, 2020
7
0
1
63
NC
Need to paint rear fiberglass trim on 68 fastback Interior. Going to paint satan black. What is a good paint brand? NPD offers SEM, is this a good one? Any help greatly appreciated.
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
6 Just Painted My 73 Fastback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
Pirateinastang Help me paint my 67' Fastback! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
D Need some opinion on paint sheme and theme for my 68 fastback Classic Mustang Specific Tech 46
66 BLAKE 96 Finished paint pics of the fastback! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
66 BLAKE 96 Finally! Fastback is out of the paint shop & flamed! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 41
M 1994 - 1998 SN95 Mustang Paint/Color Guide - Production #'s too! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Body Work in OC Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 0
J Paint and Body Paint and body work 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Rdub6 Paint and Body Painting Side view mirrors Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
M Engine Bay Paint Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Question for you (Mustang) paint experts out there Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
R Interior paint issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Quarantine paint fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
R Painting the interior problems 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
7 Need 1988-90 lx body parts passenger door and maybe passenger fender ? My paint code is 7n thanks The Welcome Wagon 12
E Avocado green interior paint 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Mycelus Paint and Body How to paint 2014 hood vents? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
DemonGT Interior and Upholstery Autometer vent gauges, painted? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
7991LXnSHO Paint and Body Paint on fascia and door trim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Painting Package Tray 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
91GTstroked Interior and Upholstery Painting interior 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
H Painting exterior rubber molding 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
titanium1990 YJ paint code please help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
L Black Wheel Paint 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
S Paint and Body Bay Area California Paint Recommendations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
S Setting Up a Paint Booth in Your Garage - Anyone Tried These The Welcome Wagon 0
Mstng93SSP Chrome or Painted 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
Habu135 Help me decide a paint color 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
F A couple photos of shiny new paint and molding stripe opinion question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
reeber Complete Paint Job Process... (Will update as the process continues) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
H Painting rear interior panels (93 convertible) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
L Has anyone painted their coil and top engine cover 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L Painting the plastic coil covers on my 2013 Mustang 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Painting Louvers 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
96pushrod Paint and Body Ceramic coatings on paint - who’s used what 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
billison Interior and Upholstery Low luster or semi gloss for interior paint/dye. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
2 Paint detail questions for the 70 SCJ in my shop 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
N 1990 5.0 engine and valve cover paints 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
T paint color of intake manifold SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Blueharry 04 racing stripes problem... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
reeber Wrap or Paint? SVT Tech Forum 3
hipo_p51 Want to paint my 66 FB 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Mstng93SSP Finally painted my front bumper 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Rdub6 Paint and Body Intake Manifold Paint 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
Blucifer99 Best coating/paint/rust protection for underside of floor and floor pans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
R Digital Paint App 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Paint and Body Paint bubbling and flaking off front lip of hood 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
1hot87gt Trim painting 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
The Shemdogg Goin for paint 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
T 87 lx paint code 1DD? The Welcome Wagon 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom