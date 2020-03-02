Paint and Body Paint on fascia and door trim

I need to have some touch up done on my 91 and need some materials advice.
The front bumper cover lost some BIG flakes of paint from gently parking too near the curb at a store. That had several layers of paint, and they popped off all the way to the black urethane.
Also, a piece of the door strip molding has a chip out from another car’s door, and is showing white paint under the vibrant red. I knew the paint job was cheap (but it is rust free!) when I bought the car, and I do not know much about the preparation and materials used. It is a single stage finish, not a base and clear coat.
So - what surface prep should be done to these soft parts, what kind of primer, and is there a flex additive that should be added to the paint? I know a collision shop will most likely want to just spray it quickly, but I do not want paint flakes bigger than my phone screen.
@Davedacarpainter and any other body gurus.
The front bumper cover is going to come off to replace the cracked header (headlight) panel and adjust the fender to hood alignment. So sanding the layers down or replacing the cover might be easier off the car.
It has been a while since I worked at a place that sold and used Sikkens or PPG paints, so my paint knowledge is likely out of date.
 

