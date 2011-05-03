Paint, Saleen Kit...DONE!!

slayerripkdc said: I have been to Palm Springs on vacation to Cali. Its gorgeous there! Ny stinks. lol.

Car looks great! I am still contemplating weather or not I want to run the Saleen kit. Click to expand...

I'll be perfectly honest with you on the saleen kit. I tried 3 manufacturers. A saleen authentic kit, a KBD polyurethane kit, and an AIT fiberglass kit.They were all TERRIBLE. The least terrible and the easiest to work with was the Fiberglass AIT so that's what we went with for the kit. However we did a KBD polyurethane spoiler. And that is what I'd advise to anyone that asked.My advice to you, is if your picky like me and have to have a saleen kit, you need to have some nice cash to lay down and a shop you are VERY comftorable with to do the work. There was so many hours of prep time into these parts. Literally every gap and every fitment is off. Some areas needed to be built up with extra glass where they met the factory panel because they'd be off by almost up to an inchThere were pinholes galore...etc etc. So going into it you can't expect you will be left with a factory finish. Best you can really get will be a 9 out of 10. Which is ok by me..however for that your going to cough up some coin... just my .02 and the experience I went through with this thing.