Paint, Saleen Kit...DONE!!

Car Looks great, here are the pics....... 8 piston front brakes arrived today too, they are the largest calipers I have ever seen. I will snap some pics in a little while and revive that thread.

DSC05106.jpg


DSC05107.jpg


DSC05108.jpg


DSC05109.jpg


DSC05110.jpg
 

Sweet, love the color combo.

If you don't mind me asking, how much did it cost? I assume you stayed with white right and just added the black and redid the entire car with a fresh respray.
 
Looks great, maybe a small change I might make after looking at it would be to paint the area right below the pony black and keep that theme and then maybe a white pony. imo it would be different and stand out, not sure how it would look because I haven't seen it done. Either way its a great feeling to have the car back.
 
Sweet, love the color combo.

If you don't mind me asking, how much did it cost? I assume you stayed with white right and just added the black and redid the entire car with a fresh respray.
Car was actually painted a different white than factory 4 years ago.

The work that was done was the stripe layed down on the hood. I had no scoop before so they painted the xenon scoop as well. Obviously all the bodyparts were painted. The parts were garbage and alot of pinhole and extra prep was needed. I would say parts look 9/10's of factory fit and finish now.....all I could hope for and very happy.

Paid $2300 for paint and prep only. Top notch shop, top notch job.
 
Looks fantastic! Personally, I'd powder coat the rims white, but it looks great as is. :nice:
Maybe I will, when I get my new fr and rr calipers on to see how they will look.

I was tossing around the idea of switching up the wheels from hyper to black chrome. I had not considered white but now your comment has me thinking. I have been there and done that before with this car but it does look very nice.
 
Car turned out awesome. Not trying to hijack...I got my Saleen accents that say Roush for $40, I think it would be a nice touch on your car. You can get them customized to say whatever you want



My buddies gt... his say MUSTANG GT

 
I definately agree with you guys....some saleen stuff on the side would look good. I hadn't considered it but I think it will be a good idea. I'm going to get the calipers on and see what she looks like and go from there.
 
Wow... what a beaut...

I agree with the decals. It would def break up the side. Will look better without those taillights too.

Looks great though!
 
this car is far from done guys. I'm open to suggestions on everything and don't mind the input good or bad. The tail lights is another point of contention for me. I like the way the look, though I know many here don't. I am thinking about changing them but we'll see.

On the side stripes I'm now thinking I will make my own out of 3M dinoc. I think the carbon fiber on the sides will look very nice. Don't know if I want the words saleen on the car yet though. Will do the side stripes first in a few days, I'll take some pics and go from there. First priority is the brakes, I'm going to start on those right now, fronts should be easy....backs will be slightly more of a pain.....

Also, do any of you guys know what I need to order for a running horse on the front? All of the ones I see are just a horse with no mounting pegs or anything on the back. I see cobra emblems with a mount to screw onto the mount but I don't want a snake...... :shrug:
 
I have been to Palm Springs on vacation to Cali. Its gorgeous there! Ny stinks. lol.
Car looks great! I am still contemplating weather or not I want to run the Saleen kit.
 
Ok..... you guys were killing me here. I'm sitting watching the bulls game so I stenciled these out on some Dinoc I have laying around and threw them in on one side. I think they look very nice. Don't want any lettering or anything just the stripes...they look good.

DSC05116.jpg


DSC05117.jpg
 
I have been to Palm Springs on vacation to Cali. Its gorgeous there! Ny stinks. lol.
Car looks great! I am still contemplating weather or not I want to run the Saleen kit.
I'll be perfectly honest with you on the saleen kit. I tried 3 manufacturers. A saleen authentic kit, a KBD polyurethane kit, and an AIT fiberglass kit.

They were all TERRIBLE. The least terrible and the easiest to work with was the Fiberglass AIT so that's what we went with for the kit. However we did a KBD polyurethane spoiler. And that is what I'd advise to anyone that asked.

My advice to you, is if your picky like me and have to have a saleen kit, you need to have some nice cash to lay down and a shop you are VERY comftorable with to do the work. There was so many hours of prep time into these parts. Literally every gap and every fitment is off. Some areas needed to be built up with extra glass where they met the factory panel because they'd be off by almost up to an inch :eek: There were pinholes galore...etc etc. So going into it you can't expect you will be left with a factory finish. Best you can really get will be a 9 out of 10. Which is ok by me..however for that your going to cough up some coin... just my .02 and the experience I went through with this thing.
 
If it was my car here is what I would do.


03 cobra mirrors-The entire mirror painted white kinda sticks out with the windows. The black in the 03 mirror would go along with the black on the hood but white enough to not stick out.

CCW wheels-For a car of the level you are trying to reach, it will need real wheels. I would get a set of CCW classics, or LM20 wheels.

Seats-I haven't seen your interior, but I can see the head rests are a different color. I would get a set of 03 cobra seats. They aren't super race looking, but much better then stock GT seats.


These are just my opinions and we all know how opinions are.
 
First off I know this is a 9 year old thread. I have not really been able to find any solid reviews of the KBD Saleen kit and since this kit doesn't have SALEEN on the bumper I'm assuming that's what this is? It looks good in the pics, I am US Mil stationed in Europe for the foreseeable future and the only way I can get any better body kit than the vanilla GT I have without getting my butthole pushed in with shipping and taxes is the KBD kit to my military PO Box since they fold up their bumpers and pack them in "normal" size shipping boxes.

Really hate to be the guy who necros a thread again but... oh well. White car does look badass and is also a 99/00 like my car is. Getting a hood out here would be another story but I could deal with a one off large item shipping cost...

edit: Nevermind I found your other thread to stay the hell away from KBD and you got the AIT polyfiber? Ugh I'm just gonna have to figure out a way to get a front bumper shipped here and roll with the stock rear bumper and side skirts I can probably get here. Maybe the Roush kit...
 
