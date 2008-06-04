Painted my Pony wheels

I painted my pony wheels because I realized I wasnt going to have enough money left over to do a 5 lug swap and buy new wheels for the LX. So anyhow I painted them a dark metalic anthracite. The paint is from Duplicolor and they turned out great. 2 coats of paint and 2 heavy coats of clear and I cant believe how they turned out.

100_5481.jpg


100_5482.jpg


My LX is a dark metalic blue with black tinted windows. I wanted to keep a dark look to the car without going with black wheels. These picks of the car are from inside the garge and the lighting is not the best.

100_5484.jpg


100_5486.jpg


I put the wheel next to one of my anthracite 93 cobra wheels on my vert so you could see the difference.

100_5491.jpg


After looking at the wheels for a few days and comments from people who have seen them in person Im not in such a hurry to get new ones any more. Next week the carshould be back on the ground again and Ill get to the entire call out side in the sun. Im going to run the 255 MT DR's on the rears and 205's on the fronts. Let me know what you guys think.
 
SteedaGT9150 said:
i have the same paint in my garage waiting to go on my wheels, was it pretty easy?
Click to expand...


Ya it was real easy. I didnt even tape up my tires. I put a heavy coating of tire shine on the tires, then I scuffed down the wheels with a green scratch pad and heavy duty degreaser. Dried the wheels and used rubbing alcohol for the final wipe. Then 2 light coats of primer misted on, paint and clear. After the first wheel I realized that it is far easier to do the inside of the spokes first the lay the wheel flat and do the face last. It was laying so smooth and even I was sure i was going to screw up the clear. When the paint goes down it will have a tecture becuase of the metailic flake in it, but once the clear was on it all smoothed out. 1 can od paint did all 4 wheels, but I needed 2 cans of clear. After the paint dried on the wheels I took a tire scrubber and just scrubbed the paint off the tires.
 
