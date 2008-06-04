I painted my pony wheels because I realized I wasnt going to have enough money left over to do a 5 lug swap and buy new wheels for the LX. So anyhow I painted them a dark metalic anthracite. The paint is from Duplicolor and they turned out great. 2 coats of paint and 2 heavy coats of clear and I cant believe how they turned out.My LX is a dark metalic blue with black tinted windows. I wanted to keep a dark look to the car without going with black wheels. These picks of the car are from inside the garge and the lighting is not the best.I put the wheel next to one of my anthracite 93 cobra wheels on my vert so you could see the difference.After looking at the wheels for a few days and comments from people who have seen them in person Im not in such a hurry to get new ones any more. Next week the carshould be back on the ground again and Ill get to the entire call out side in the sun. Im going to run the 255 MT DR's on the rears and 205's on the fronts. Let me know what you guys think.