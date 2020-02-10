Painting exterior rubber molding

My car has a fairly presentable "good from far, but far from good" paint job. Have no intention of ever taking on the cost of a repaint. One of the things that bothers me is that parts of the exterior molding do not match each other (see picture for example). Most of the trim is kind of a creamy white, while the driver door molding is a bright white. Not sure if they were re-painted sometime through the years, or they are just aging differently. But that drivers door molding color looks way off, plus its starting to curl up like a piece of bacon. Was thinking about ordering a replacement door molding and trying to paint it myself just to get a better match. Have had pretty good luck with SEM Color Coat in the interior, how do you guys think that product would work on a rubbery door molding, assuming I could get a color that's close to the creamy white? Hate to involve a body shop for one little piece that will be all but impossible to match anyway. Any ideas appreciated.
 

