Painting interior side panels

JJHstang
Member
-
- Sep 12, 2018
-
- 158
-
- 5
-
- 18
1971 Mustang Mach 1 fastback. The rear side panels are sun damaged. I have tried all types of cleaning and learned from this forum they can’t be cleaned.
I have decided to take them out and spray paint them. Color is called bright red.
Looking for a place I can buy the closest color in a spray. I have found touchup paint but not spray paint. I have tried a red on the back of the front seats but to bright,
Have attached a picture of front interior and door panels.
Any suggestions.
