Painting interior side panels

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
158
5
18
Fort Worth, TX
1971 Mustang Mach 1 fastback. The rear side panels are sun damaged. I have tried all types of cleaning and learned from this forum they can’t be cleaned.
I have decided to take them out and spray paint them. Color is called bright red.
Looking for a place I can buy the closest color in a spray. I have found touchup paint but not spray paint. I have tried a red on the back of the front seats but to bright,
Have attached a picture of front interior and door panels.

Any suggestions.
horse sence

horse sence

That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,133
5,208
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
If you have a local auto paint supplier have them mix the color in SEMS paint for plastic,they can usually put it in a spray can but you may have to get 4 cans before they will mix it ,you can get a clear primer for plastic in a spray can ,follow the instructions on the can and it will last a long time
 
Top Bottom