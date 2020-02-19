Hey guys,



Has anyone tried this interior paint from LMR? Or just use the spray can paint they offer?



I have black interior in my coupe. I think the quarters have been painted at some point in time. I have scratches, and appear to be white or grey.



I want to redo them the right way. I'll clean them up good, should I primer them, then paint?



I found a guy selling some original black ones in good condition, but he wants 600+shipping.



Any tips or advice?