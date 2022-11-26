Interior and Upholstery Painting my plastic dash questions...

Oct 4, 2020
Going to paint my 83 ( blue ) dash black.. I thought about doing it in Graphite or very dark grey, but I want to keep it simple...
Its been 25 years since I did my Dodge parts and they came out very nice and still look like new...
#1 question.... It seems like I washed them with warmish water and dawn soap multiple times to remove any grease, dirt and Armor All.....
Again its been many years but I remember using some plastic prep ( spray can) to soften and prep the plastic.....
I want to say that I believe the paint store told me to just wipe the plastic down with lacquer thinner to prep it?? Has anyone done that????
#2.. Is the plastic paint ( like SEM) the best to use?? I see that Rust Oleum has some " plastic" paint also??
Whats every one used????
Thanks for any ideas here....
 
I cleaned my interior first with a dawn soap and water mix then used the SEM prep spray then SEM color spray when I did mine and It came out perfect.
There are separate prep sprays and paints if I remember correctly for the plastics and vinyl parts though. Double check that but I think I remember using sprays specific for the material I was painting.
Oh and I also rubbed the interior down with a damp “Mr Clean magic eraser” before the prep spray. That worked wonders! Those things are amazing!
 
2BCABD9E-2699-4A07-8365-EA1941A2EA0F.png
 
That’s the paint I used. Doesn’t indicate what the sheen is. Looks Flat or eggshell to me. Definitely not gloss. I got it from NPD but mine was titanium gray. SEM black is also
Available. It says good for plastics and vinyl.
Perhaps it was the prep spray that was plastic and vinyl specific?
 
