Going to paint my 83 ( blue ) dash black.. I thought about doing it in Graphite or very dark grey, but I want to keep it simple...

Its been 25 years since I did my Dodge parts and they came out very nice and still look like new...

#1 question.... It seems like I washed them with warmish water and dawn soap multiple times to remove any grease, dirt and Armor All.....

Again its been many years but I remember using some plastic prep ( spray can) to soften and prep the plastic.....

I want to say that I believe the paint store told me to just wipe the plastic down with lacquer thinner to prep it?? Has anyone done that????

#2.. Is the plastic paint ( like SEM) the best to use?? I see that Rust Oleum has some " plastic" paint also??

Whats every one used????

Thanks for any ideas here....