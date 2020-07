No you should not paint your belts, I work as a model maker with a product design company so I do a lot of profesional painting and manurfacturing. If you want to change the color of your belt the only way to do it and make it last is to dye it. Two reasons paint wont work, one: since the belt is flexiable and made up of many strains of fiber and a coat of paint is not flexiable it would crack and fall off, you might get by with a light coat of paint but still it will crack and fall off. second: most belts are made up of synthetic fibers such as nylon or plastic fiber which by the nature of the material they dont paint well, the paint has a hard time sticking.



What I recommend is going to your local crafts stores that sells fabrics etc and pick up some dye, that way you are dying the belt strains and not adding anything to it that would crack and fall off.