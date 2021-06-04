I’ll be getting maximum Motorsports full length subframe connectors for my 89 GT soon and I’m wondering if I should spend the extra money and get the ones that are already painted or go with the $40 cheaper ones that are in bare finish and then paint them myself after they’re installed (I won’t be installing them a local exhaust shop will since they have a drive on lift). If I get the bare ones what should I paint them with? And should I paint them before hand or after they’re installed?