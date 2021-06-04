Paint and Body Painting subframe connectors

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
158
17
28
19
North Carolina
I’ll be getting maximum Motorsports full length subframe connectors for my 89 GT soon and I’m wondering if I should spend the extra money and get the ones that are already painted or go with the $40 cheaper ones that are in bare finish and then paint them myself after they’re installed (I won’t be installing them a local exhaust shop will since they have a drive on lift). If I get the bare ones what should I paint them with? And should I paint them before hand or after they’re installed?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
What should I do next to the fox
Replies
13
Views
900
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Habu135
Habu135
L
Welding in SFCs tomorrow (or Sunday)
Replies
5
Views
534
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
sav22rem22
Electrical De pinned lone wire
Replies
2
Views
89
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
FoxyNate
My Second Fox
Replies
50
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FoxyNate
FoxyNate
F
SOLD 99 Cobra rims (pair) $100
Replies
1
Views
473
Wheels Tires Brakes
fox racer v2
F
Top Bottom