Parasitic drain - SJB issue

Hello everyone, new member here and seeking some assistance on a problem with a 2006 V6. About six months ago, it developed a parasitic drain (130 ma) which was killing the battery every few days. By process of elimination, I was able to trace the drain to the SJB (passenger foot well fuse panel), but no further.

First, before I was able to isolate the problem as the SJB, I had to take ALL the fuses out of the main, under hood fuse box. After some trial and error, I localized it to fuses 59 and 67 (which are two of the three feeds to the SJB), but the drain only stopped when BOTH fuses were removed. Further, even removing ALL of the fuses and the relay from the SJB had no effect on it; it was present as long as at least one of either fuse 59 or 67 were in place in the main fuse panel.

This leads me to believe that the problem is likely a fault with the SJB module itself since under normal circumstances removing one fuse from the main panel should have stopped the drain, and because the problem doesn't seem to go downstream from the SJB, but rather stops within it.

I've had a good look around and there are no obvious signs of water damage, but I haven't actually removed the SJB module from the car yet, so, questions:

1. Does my hypothesis of the fault being internal to the module make sense?

2. Is this a part which should be sourced only from OEM, or is after-market (if such a thing exists) or junkyard replacement reasonable?

3. Is this a plug & play module, or does it need some sort of initialization to work with the car? I read one article that indicated it came with factory set DTCs which had to be cleared in a specific sequence to "initialize" it.

Any other points, thoughts or words of wisdom much appreciated.
 

