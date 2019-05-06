Parasitic Draw - 96 GT - Keyless Entry Module

weezer4rock
96 gt convertible. Ferreted out a parasitic draw from my factory keyless entry module (and maybe the anti-theft module). The keyless entry is the main culprit. Here's the draw I'm getting from each one:
Keyless entry module - 80 milliamperes in park, doors closed, etc. (this fuse is for multiple components but I singled out the keyless entry module)
Anti-theft module - 33.5 milliamperes - is this normal???
I disconnected both the keyless entry module and the anti-theft module in the trunk as a temporary fix.
I would like to replace the keyless entry module but can only find used ones on ebay. Is it worth a try???
