Parasitic Draw - 96 GT - Keyless Entry Module

96 gt convertible. Ferreted out a parasitic draw from my factory keyless entry module (and maybe the anti-theft module). The keyless entry is the main culprit. Here's the draw I'm getting from each one:

Keyless entry module - 80 milliamperes in park, doors closed, etc. (this fuse is for multiple components but I singled out the keyless entry module)

Anti-theft module - 33.5 milliamperes - is this normal???

I disconnected both the keyless entry module and the anti-theft module in the trunk as a temporary fix.

I would like to replace the keyless entry module but can only find used ones on ebay. Is it worth a try???
 

If this were my car the first test would be to confirm the R/PK and DB/O wire from the left and right door ajar switch is working. There should be no power with the door closed. IF there's power on these lines with the door closed that will keep the modules from ever going to sleep.

I would also confirm the grounds for the remote keyless entry module. These are the black wires and the black wires with white stripes. Best to test with a test light that will "load" the ground circuit.
 
I've tested all the pins for the 3 harnesses in the trunk. The only one I had amps going through is blue/green stripe. But I can't find any info about what this wire is. Any ideas or a link to a diagram with the pins? thanks.
 
