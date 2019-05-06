Parasitic Draw - 96 GT - Keyless Entry Module

If this were my car the first test would be to confirm the R/PK and DB/O wire from the left and right door ajar switch is working. There should be no power with the door closed. IF there's power on these lines with the door closed that will keep the modules from ever going to sleep.



I would also confirm the grounds for the remote keyless entry module. These are the black wires and the black wires with white stripes. Best to test with a test light that will "load" the ground circuit.