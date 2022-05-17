Electrical

Hello Everyone,



87 vert.



I know there are a ton of thread on this, but I'm having a heck of a time reading my DMM and understanding mA.

I believe to have a power draw somewhere. I have a new battery, fully charged, and within a week or so of not starting it, the batt will drain down to around 8 volts.

I charged the batt back up to 12.70 and within two days I'm down to 12.11.. I checked for a draw on the negative side of the batt and came up with this.

I know anything under 50 milliamps is ok, but I don't if this a draw over that or not?



To me it looks like 3 milliamps, but something is draining the batt quick. My question is is this really only 3 milliamps or is it well over 50?



Thank you for all your time!



-Rick