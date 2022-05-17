Electrical Parasitic Draw? Not Sure

Hello Everyone,

87 vert.

I know there are a ton of thread on this, but I'm having a heck of a time reading my DMM and understanding mA.
I believe to have a power draw somewhere. I have a new battery, fully charged, and within a week or so of not starting it, the batt will drain down to around 8 volts.
I charged the batt back up to 12.70 and within two days I'm down to 12.11.. I checked for a draw on the negative side of the batt and came up with this.
I know anything under 50 milliamps is ok, but I don't if this a draw over that or not?

To me it looks like 3 milliamps, but something is draining the batt quick. My question is is this really only 3 milliamps or is it well over 50?

Thank you for all your time!

-Rick
 

That is 3.4 milliamps, but for a parasitic draw, i'd expect to see something higher.

Most vehicles at rest pull around 20-50 milliamps. I forget what my fox pulls at rest as it's been a while.

A lot of DMM's only go to a max of 1AMP for current in DC. You'll have to see what yours is limited to. I use meters that have a max of 10AMP DC for troubleshooting parasitic draw. Most draws have been over an amp or so, and usually things like glovebox, vanity mirror or hood lights staying on
 
