Part fell into distributor hole

J

jimmy4eyes

New Member
Dec 23, 2020
4
1
1
52
Lake Tapawingo, MO
Hi all -- My 18 year old son was in the process of putting a new intake manifold and carb on his '78 Mustang II 302. A part [sensor] fell down into the distributor shaft hole in the top of the engine before he got that hole covered up. Please save the shaming about not immediately covering that hole, he's young and the lesson was learned, hopefully.

At first he could see the part that fell into the hole and tried to retrieve it with a small magnet on an extendable shaft. As he was attempting to retrieve the part with the magnet it was pulled toward it but then fell deeper. I've been checking some forums to try to determine how to go about trying to find and extract the part and I'm trying to help him with a plan.

When the part fell it was toward the front of the car rather than toward the rear. We are thinking that it fell all the way down into the oil pan vs. back into the engine. I can put the extendable magnet all they way down to the bottom of the oil pan, and have tried to fish around a bit, but no luck 'hooking' the loose part. So, what next?

Is the best bet to start with removing the oil pan? It seems somewhat involved to be able to remove it completely. Can the pan be dropped down far enough without other disassembly to fit the extendable magnet into the pan and fish around in the bottom of the pan? Or does it need to be removed completely? Other suggestions?

Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,192
2,264
174
49
Marietta, Ga
It most likely ended up in the pan. Fishing with a magnet might work if you're lucky, but pulling the pan is probably the safest bet. It's really not as hard as you may think, and while you're at it you can change gaskets and seals if you need to, so it could actually be a benefit. Here is my thread on how to drop the pan without removing the engine, it should help. Good luck!

stangnet.com

Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II

Here's a quick how-to on changing an oil pan gasket on a 302 without removing the engine. It's the same steps as changing a starter more or less, so it's basically 2 birds with 1 stone. First, raise the car to an appropriate height and support it. Remove the (-) battery cable from the battery...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
65 Still in lap, oil pump driveshaft issue
Replies
12
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
gandl2123
G
G
  • Locked
1965 Mustang Convertible Fell in my lap.
Replies
18
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
I
Exorcising a '78 ( and '78 and now '76")
Replies
139
Views
9K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
J
*New guy* Microsquirt questions regarding required engine info.
Replies
10
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
jack.stand.racing
J
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
Top Bottom