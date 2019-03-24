For Sale Parting out 1998 Cobra Convertible

Picked up a 1998 Cobra Convertible for the engine/tranny/axle/front end/emblems/misc for a 1968 mustang build. I'm going to part out all the body panels. Everything is straight and rust free and complete.

Trunk lid with spoiler - $120
Front bumper cover (scratched and some wear) - $100
Rear bumper cover - $250
Hood - $300
Doors (power stuff works, panels are worn) - $250 each
Front Fenders -$100 each
Plastic rocker panels - make offer
Convertible stuff - lets haggle
All glass is scratch and crack free
Lights, vents, dash, etc...make offer. It has some aftermarket LED head lights.

If you are interested in the complete shell for whatever reason, lets talk.

Prices listed are cheaper than what I could find online. This stuff doesn't age like fine wine, always open to offers. Cash talks, lets deal.

Located in Virginia Beach, VA. Will ship on your dime :D
 
How much for the complete interior besides the wrapped portion of the dash? I'm thinking about interior swapping my saddle for black, but the dash and radio area down to the shifter is already black. IDK what to offer, but perhaps $800 for everything if it's in good shape? You would have no use for it otherwise.
 
This interior was saddle...and the car is gone now, just have parts I think I can sell...I had forgotten about this ad, I need to change it.

Most of the interior was trash after going through it and pulling parts for people. Some one had a dog(s) in there that f'd a lot of stuff up...
 
