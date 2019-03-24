Cool Beans
Trunk lid with spoiler - $120
Front bumper cover (scratched and some wear) - $100
Rear bumper cover - $250
Hood - $300
Doors (power stuff works, panels are worn) - $250 each
Front Fenders -$100 each
Plastic rocker panels - make offer
Convertible stuff - lets haggle
All glass is scratch and crack free
Lights, vents, dash, etc...make offer. It has some aftermarket LED head lights.
If you are interested in the complete shell for whatever reason, lets talk.
Prices listed are cheaper than what I could find online. This stuff doesn't age like fine wine, always open to offers. Cash talks, lets deal.
Located in Virginia Beach, VA. Will ship on your dime
