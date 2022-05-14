parts fox body mustang

all in fare shape all parts r + shipping or pick up in jersey city nj
going to say fare shape one is missing speaker grill
one panel back where grill goes is broke
pair 150+ shipping USA ONLY
distributor cover 25+shipping
Mustang Interior Center Top Console 40+ shipping
mirror switch untested don't know if it works
right fender 50
console red 100 don't know if electronics work
grey console 75
lx bumper 50
armrest dont know if switches work 50
have a set 4- 10 hole rims in good shape 150
picked up in jersey city nj
also have a set 5 spoke pony rims no tires in silver 200
IMG_4384.jpg IMG_4474.jpg IMG_4479.jpg IMG_4481.jpg IMG_4491.jpg IMG_4493.jpg IMG_4494.jpg IMG_4495.jpg IMG_4496.jpg IMG_4497.jpg
 

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
6,608
2,614
194
Kearney, NE
@FREDDY
I'm going to move this to the buy sell trade section for you.
I hope the right buyer sees your ad there!
 
