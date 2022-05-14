parts fox body mustang

all in fare shape all parts r + shipping or pick up in jersey city njgoing to say fare shape one is missing speaker grillone panel back where grill goes is brokepair 150+ shipping USA ONLYdistributor cover 25+shippingMustang Interior Center Top Console 40+ shippingmirror switch untested don't know if it worksright fender 50console red 100 don't know if electronics workgrey console 75lx bumper 50armrest dont know if switches work 50have a set 4- 10 hole rims in good shape 150picked up in jersey city njalso have a set 5 spoke pony rims no tires in silver 200