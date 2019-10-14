Ultra90GT
Mar 4, 2017
Comp Cams Solid roller lifters p/n 838-16.... $325 shipped
BBK 70mm throttle body & EGR spacer p/n 1501 includes IAC valve but not TPS sensor....$120 shipped
Moroso electric water pump p/n 63585 SBF....$220 shipped
Steven Gaffney 601 906 8274 [email protected]
Parts are located in Monticello, MS 39654
