I've been looking for a reasonably priced driver's seat since I got the car. The previous owner replaced the driver's side seat with a passenger. For the time being, is it possible to switch the lumbar, lift and recline controls to the other side of the seat? Would it even be worth it? Right now everything seems off-center sitting in the driver's seat, it may be a brain thing but we seem to sit closer to the door and the steering wheel seems to be over to the right a bit. It's really just kinda annoying and something I can work on till next payday when I can order the next items for the restore.