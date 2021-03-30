Interior and Upholstery Passenger seat in drivers, can I swap controls?

Rick88

Rick88

Member
Mar 17, 2021
24
4
13
38
Alabama
I've been looking for a reasonably priced driver's seat since I got the car. The previous owner replaced the driver's side seat with a passenger. For the time being, is it possible to switch the lumbar, lift and recline controls to the other side of the seat? Would it even be worth it? Right now everything seems off-center sitting in the driver's seat, it may be a brain thing but we seem to sit closer to the door and the steering wheel seems to be over to the right a bit. It's really just kinda annoying and something I can work on till next payday when I can order the next items for the restore.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,309
11,417
224
Massachusetts
No. The seats are side specific. There are certain mounts and tabs in the seat bottom that are not universal. In other words, the lumbar switch doesn't have anywhere to mount on the opposite side and might not even have a hole.

Tough to see in this pic, but i have stripped down seats in front of me
1617117092587.png
 
