Hello folks,A quick video of my passenger side rear axle play, which is clonking when I turn to the left...I just put the car back on its feet after 2 years of modificationsI've not even driven 20 miles since I've started the engine for the first time this last Saturday.Recap of all the parts I've installed for my 5 lugs conversion:- New rear axles for a Ford Aerostar 89-97 (RockAuto USA STANDARD GEAR USA21181Y)- North Race Car brackets- New C-clips- New clutch pack (RockAuto USA STANDARD GEAR USA16017)- New cross pin and cross pin shaft bolt- New axle bearings- New rear brake calipers for a Ford Mustang Mach 1 03-04 (Summit PWR-S4824A)- New rear discs from EBC BrakesThere is no end-play on the left side, might be a little too tight there.I remember that the axles were too long so I had to grind off the ends to be able to put them in, maybe I did ground the right too much?What do you think guys?