Pats, Hec Cluster, Pcm, Ccrm

Before I drag it to the dealer and turn in my wrenches and multimeter, I would appreciate some opinions.



2000 Mustang GT, manual. Kenne Bell boosted, chipped, and a 100 shot. Car has worked fine in current configuration for almost 7 years, a couple days ago, this occurs-



Cranks, no start:



PATS system C. 3 programmed keys and 2 fobs. Anti theft light goes solid, then blinks rapidly, and ultimately flashes code 1:6 indicating no communication with pcm. Cluster diagnostic shows code d262 indicating missing scp message. Odometer reads all dashes. Fuel Level, engine temp, battery, and oil pressure all work and display appropriate readings.



OBDii scanner communicates with PCM. to test function, I unplugged random sensors(i.e. evap, egr) and it produced and sent appropriate MIL's and codes to scanner. Checked, double checked, rechecked all VPWR, grounds, and switched grounds in pcm, all check good with almost no resistance to negative post of battery, .006 ohms or less.



FPDM, BAP, and IFS all have 12+ and ground. Fuel pump does not prime at key on, so no fuel pressure, however if hotwired it sings 70psi as it should(Mechanical guage under hood, Digital in dash). No node activity at injectors. COP's have power and there is spark, as I crank, it will run on starting fluid only, will not run on it's own. TPS has 5.1-5.4 volts. IAC has power, MAF has power and ground.



I've pinned out the pcm, ccrm, and fpdm and found no faults, shorts, or open circuits. All grounds and switched grounds in Engine and body harness have been checked.



I'm totally at a loss. I wouldn't be surprised if it's staring me in the face, but that's how it goes sometimes. I lack a ford shop manual, so I go by what I know and what I can search for. I do all my own wrenching and this car has not once seen the dealer or a shop. I take pride in that, but here I am. Any help would be phenomenal.



If I left anything out I can't think of it, so please ask questions if you have any!



